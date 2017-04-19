Home
Run Down of This Weekend Schedule
Friday April 21
We will be running the Deery Show. The classes that will be running are as follows: IMCA Late Model, IMCA Modified, IMCA Stock Cars, Outlaw 4 cyl and will be adding IMCA Sport Mod to the program. Grandstand admission adults $16, Seniors $14, Students $10 and Kids 12 & under FREE.
Pit passes will be $30. IMCA Late Models […]
Deery Series Set To Open Farley Speedway Friday Night
FARLEY, Iowa (April 10) – A $2,000 to win event for the Deery Brothers Summer Series featuring
touring IMCA Late Models will headline racing Friday, April 14 at the Farley Speedway. A minimum of $300 will be paid to make the main event.
Farley opens pit gates at 5:30 p.m. and the grandstand at 6 p.m. Hot laps are at […]
West Liberty Raceway Results April 8th
West Liberty Raceway April 8, 2016
Deery Bros. IMCA Late Models
1. 50 Denny Eckrich
2. 58 Jeremiah Hurst
3. 40 Joel Callahan
4. 16 Tyler Bruening
5. 99 Jesse Sobbing
6. 10T Jeff Tharp
7. 10C Cayden Carter
8. 15K Justin Kay
9. 14J Jake Neal
10. 24 Scott Fitzpatrick
11. 44 Luke Goedert
12. 45 Curt Marting
13. 77 Jeff Aikey
14. 32C Chad Holladay
15. 87 John Emerson
16. 07 Matt Ryan
17. 99D Darrel […]