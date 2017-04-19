Friday April 21

We will be running the Deery Show. The classes that will be running are as follows: IMCA Late Model, IMCA Modified, IMCA Stock Cars, Outlaw 4 cyl and will be adding IMCA Sport Mod to the program. Grandstand admission adults $16, Seniors $14, Students $10 and Kids 12 & under FREE.

Pit passes will be $30. IMCA Late Models […]